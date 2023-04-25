The Weatherford College softball team has won six in a row after completing a sweep of Cisco College, winning both games of a Saturday doubleheader at Stuart Field 2-0 and 19-4.
Teoni Lamb allowed just two hits, no runs and one walk while striking out seven batters in a complete game one gem.
Charlee Horton was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Game two saw four hits from Averie Gunther, as the third baseman went 4-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored. Sabrina Graf hit a two-run home run and both Jeanette Rios and Lencia Powell turned in three RBI each.
Chloe Sales earned the win in relief, pitching four and one-third innings with no hits, no runs, one walk and five strikeouts.
WC, ranked No. 16 in the country as of Monday, improved to 37-10 overall and 22-6 in conference play. The third-place Coyotes trail Grayson College by two games and McLennan Community College by two games in the conference standings.
Weatherford finishes the regular season at Grayson Wednesday and at home against Grayson on Saturday, April 29, in a noon doubleheader.
