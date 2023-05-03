After finishing the regular season Monday at 37-14 overall, the Weatherford College softball team is headed to the Region V-North Tournament in Waco May 4-7.
The Coyotes ended with a 22-10 conference record, securing the third seed in the tournament. WC will play their first tournament game Thursday at 1 p.m. against sixth-seeded Cisco College on the campus of McLennan Community College.
WC is ranked No. 18 in the latest NJCAA Division I poll released Monday. Two other tournament opponents are also nationally-ranked: No. 5 Grayson College and No. 9 McLennan.
WC’s Teoni Lamb ranks No. 13 in the nation in earned run average at 1.30. Carter Smith ranks No. 13 in the nation in stolen bases with 43, a new WC record.
All Region V-North Tournament games will be live streamed on ESPN+.
