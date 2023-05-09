The softball coaches of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference have released their All-Conference team for 2023, and several Weatherford College players are among the honorees.
Pitcher Teoni Lamb, catcher Lilly Bean, infielder Averie Gunther and outfielder Carter Smith all made the All-Conference first team.
Lamb was also named to the All-Region V-North Team. The Kurrajong Heights, Australia native led the NTJCAC in earned run average (1.71) and ranked seventh in strikeouts (96).
Smith set a school record with 45 stolen bases, which was second in the conference and 16th in the country. She hit .398 and had 13 RBI.
Bean hit .414 with 65 hits, 10 home runs and 55 RBI. Gunther had a 3.07 ERA and went 8-2 with 98 strikeouts.
Second team honorees include pitcher Amelia Hatthorn, infielder Annabelle Guay and infielder Lencia Powell.
Jeanette Rios, infielder, and Darlene Montoya, outfielder, were honorable mention honorees.
