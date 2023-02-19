With plenty of returning talent combined with some newcomers who are expected to make an immediate impact, Weatherford College softball coach Haylee Williams is anticipating another successful spring.
But then, spring success has become commonplace with Williams and her teams ever since she took over the helm in 2013, stepping up from being an assistant since 2011.
The Coyotes ended the 2022 season in dramatic fashion. After a 24-21 record in the regular season, they went 3-2 in the Region V Tournament, which they hosted at Stuart Field.
Back from that team are outfielders Darlene Montoya and Carter Smith; infielders Lencia Powell, Olivia Gutierrez and Annabelle Guay; catcher Charlee Horton and pitchers Amelia Hatthorn and Teoni Lamb.
Montoya tied for the team lead in doubles (11), led in triples (4) and was second in batting average (.323), hits (51). Smith was second on the team with 11 stolen bases.
Guay was the team’s top power hitter with eight home runs, six doubles, a .552 slugging percentage and a team-leading 31 runs batted in. Powell had an on-base percentage of .383 with 45 base hits. Horton had a .509 slugging percentage with 11 doubles, five home runs and 29 RBI.
Gutierrez tied for the team lead in getting hit by a pitch with three times.
Hatthorn posted a 7-7 record in the pitching circle last season with the team’s only save and a team-leading 121.2 innings pitched. Her 2.42 earned-run average and 90 strikeouts were also tops on the team.
Lamb was 5-4 with 86.2 innings pitched, a 3.63 ERA and 65 strikeouts.
Newcomers expected to make a quick impact are Averie Gunther, a transfer pitcher from the University of Arkansas-Monticello. “She is a power pitcher and can also play multiple positions,” Williams described. “She has made her presence known and I think she will be a big time addition for us.”
Two other transfers, Sabrina Graf from Midwestern State University and Presleigh Payne from Arkansas-Rich Mountain, both bring “experience, toughness and big bats” to the lineup, Williams said.
“I absolutely think our three transfers will make a quick impact. They are allvery talented and we are excited to see what they will do this spring,” Williams said.
“Our pitching staff is dynamic and diverse,” Williams continued. “We have a good mix of hard throwers and spin pitchers. I think they will complement one another well and be able to pitch off each other effectively.”
Lilly Bean is a freshman from the state of Washington at catcher who has power at the plate, and infielder Alexis Nava, from Lorena, is also another standoutfreshman with big offensive potential.
Chemistry is always key and Williams said her team developed it greatly in the fall.
“This team has amazing chemistry. I have had some teams in the past with good chemistry and some with poor chemistry, but this group’s dynamic is special,” she said. “They are fun to be around and you can tell they enjoy each other’s company and have their teammates’ back. They all enjoy competing against each other and help one another out. It’s a good group and I hope their chemistry continues to grow.”
To support the strong pitching, Williams said she expects the Coyotes to score a lot of runs with a powerful and dynamic offense. She also likes the speed at the bottom and top of the lineup with some power hitters in the middle.
And, as always, it will all be needed as the Coyotes play in one of the top conferences (Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference) and regions to be found.
“McLennan and Grayson are going to be top teams in the country and will be tough opponents. Temple and NCTC (North Central Texas College) will also be tough opponents, and as we all know this conference is one of, if not the, toughest in the nation,” Williams said. “It’s always a dog fight whenever we play anyone in our conference and this year will be no different.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.