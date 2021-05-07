The Weatherford College softball team began the Region V-North Tournament with a pitcher’s duel against Temple College Thursday night, losing 2-1 in Denison.
The Coyotes (25-21) will play Ranger College in an elimination game Friday at 2:30 p.m., also at Grayson College in Denison.
The game was scoreless until Temple (31-18) put up single runs in the third and fourth innings. WC scored its lone run on a Brooklyn Araujo sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth.
Temple’s Alexis Hamilton was dominant in the pitcher’s circle, allowing just three hits, one earned run and three walks while striking out 12.
WC’s Teoni Lamb was effective as well, scattering six hits over six innings with one earned run, no walks and three strikeouts.
The entire tournament is live-streamed on a pay-per-view basis on www.tsrnsports.com.
