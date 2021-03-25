The Weatherford College softball team hit eight home runs in a doubleheader sweep of Grayson College in Denison Wednesday, winning 12-3 and 16-6. Grayson is ranked No. 6 in the most recent National Junior College Athletic Association Division I softball poll.
The Coyotes hit five home runs in the first game alone, including two each by Prya Burns and Stephanie Jimenez and a grand slam by Brooklyn Araujo.
WC scored nine runs in the top of the third inning.
Marcie Moss pitched six innings giving up three hits, one run and one walk while striking out three.
Ayanna Williams had a monster second game, plating seven RBI with two home runs, including a grand slam. Araujo added another homer, her third of the day.
WC has won four of their last five, bringing their overall record to 15-10, 6-8 in conference play.
The Coyotes and the Vikings play again Saturday at Stuart Field in a doubleheader that begins at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.