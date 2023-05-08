WC softball

The Weatherford College softball team reached the semifinals of its conference tournament before bowing out to McLennan Community College.

 Courtesy

After advancing to the regional semifinals for the third consecutive year, the Weatherford College softball team was eliminated from the Region V-North Tournament Saturday in Waco.

WC had defeated Cisco College and McLennan Community College Thursday and faced top-seeded Grayson College Friday. The Coyotes and the Vikings were tied 4-4 going into the eighth inning, but Grayson put up three runs in the top of the eighth and held on to win, 7-4.

Annabelle Guay hit a home run for WC and added two walks. Lencia Powell was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Carter Smith went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

In an elimination game Saturday, McLennan beat WC 11-0. Jacinta Fonoti was 2-for-2 for WC.

Grayson topped McLennan in the championship game and advanced to the national tournament.

Weatherford finished 39-16 overall, the program’s highest win total since taking the conference title in 2017.

Trending Video

Recommended for you