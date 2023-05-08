After advancing to the regional semifinals for the third consecutive year, the Weatherford College softball team was eliminated from the Region V-North Tournament Saturday in Waco.
WC had defeated Cisco College and McLennan Community College Thursday and faced top-seeded Grayson College Friday. The Coyotes and the Vikings were tied 4-4 going into the eighth inning, but Grayson put up three runs in the top of the eighth and held on to win, 7-4.
Annabelle Guay hit a home run for WC and added two walks. Lencia Powell was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Carter Smith went 3-for-5 with an RBI.
In an elimination game Saturday, McLennan beat WC 11-0. Jacinta Fonoti was 2-for-2 for WC.
Grayson topped McLennan in the championship game and advanced to the national tournament.
Weatherford finished 39-16 overall, the program’s highest win total since taking the conference title in 2017.
