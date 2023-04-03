The Weatherford College softball team, ranked No. 20 in the nation, swept its third straight doubleheader with two wins at Vernon College Saturday, 9-1 and 9-1.
WC scored five runs in the top of the third inning and three in the fourth to break open game one.
Annabelle Guay turned in four RBI, going 2-for-2 with two home runs. Lilly Bean was 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Teoni Lamb earned the win, allowing three hits and no runs while striking out five over four innings.
Weatherford jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the middle of the third inning of game two and cruised to the win.
Amelia Hatthorn scattered five hits over the complete game seven innings, allowing just one run and one walk while striking out seven.
Carter Smith and Lencia Bowell each went 2-for-3 and Jeanette Rios hit a three-run home run.
WC improved to 28-7 overall and 13-3 in conference play.
The Coyotes next face North Central Texas College with a home doubleheader at Stuart Field Wednesday, April 5 at 1 p.m.
