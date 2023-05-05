The Weatherford College softball team upset McLennan Community College on their home turf in Waco on Thursday night, winning 9-0.
Coyote pitcher Amelia Hatthorn gave up only two hits in five innings with no runs and one walk.
After taking a 1-0 early lead, WC put up five runs in the third inning and three in the fifth. Lencia Powell went 2-for-2 with three RBI. Jeanette Rios was 2-for-2 with two RBI. Lilly Bean was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The 39-14 Coyotes will face conference champ Grayson Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. Grayson is ranked No. 5 in the nation; Weatherford is No. 18.
All tournament games are livestreamed on ESPN+.
