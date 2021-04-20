Weatherford College and McLennan Community College split a softball doubleheader at Stuart Field Saturday.
Game one was a slugfest, won by the Coyotes 20-18.
Prya Burns hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was her second home run of the game on a 4-for-6 performance.
Kailyne Luna also hit two homers, going 4-for-5 with six RBI.
The game saw 10 home runs, six by Weatherford and four by McLennan.
The Coyotes out-hit MCC 23-11.
McLennan won game two 8-5 after scoring six runs in the top of the seventh inning.
WC’s Brooklyn Araujo was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Coyotes are 23-16 overall and 14-14 in conference play.
WC has the week off in conference play but will travel to Tyler Junior College for a non-conference doubleheader Thursday. The Coyotes will return to Stuart Field to face Vernon College in a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Wednesday, April 28.
————
WC baseball splits with MCC
The Weatherford College baseball team split with McLennan Community College in a conference doubleheader at Bosque River Park in Waco Saturday.
The split gave Weatherford a 3-of-4 series win, allowing the Coyotes to make up ground in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings. MCC (24-16 overall, 13-7 in conference) is in second place behind Temple College, while Weatherford (28-16, 14-10) sits in third place.
The Highlanders won the first game, 10-2. MCC broke the game open with a five-run eighth inning.
WC’s Kade Bragg gave up three hits in four innings, allowing three earned runs and two walks while striking out three.
Weatherford took game two 9-6.
WC broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run sixth inning and followed with another two runs in the seventh.
Jacob Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a run scored. Austin Green and Brenden Dixon each hit home runs.
The Coyotes have the week off from NTJCAC play but will travel to Austin to face St. Edwards University on Friday. Conference play will resume against Vernon College in Vernon on April 28 and at Roger Williams Ballpark Saturday, May 1.
