The Weatherford College softball team improved to 30-7 overall after winning two games against North Central Texas College Wednesday at Stuart Field.
WC won the first game 9-8 after a walk-off RBI single by Averie Gunther in the bottom of the seventh. She finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Lilly Bean and Annabelle Guay each hit home runs. Lencia Powell was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run.
Teoni Lamb earned the win in relief, striking out four batters in two innings.
The Coyotes took game two 9-3. Charlee Horton hit two home runs, driving in four RBI.
Darlene Montoya was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Amelia Hatthorn scattered four hits over five innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out two.
WC, ranked No. 17 in the country, improved to 15-3 in conference play, good for second place in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
Weatherford travels to Gainesville to face NCTC Friday. The Coyotes return to Stuart Field on Saturday, April 15, for a noon doubleheader.
