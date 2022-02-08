Playing without their two top scorers, the Weatherford College Lady Coyotes stepped up and beat McLennan Community College 87-76 Monday night at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center.
Mikayla Green had her biggest offensive game of the season so far, scoring 21 points to lead WC. Celise Bobbitt added 20 points and six rebounds.
The win sets up a rematch in Waco on Wednesday night. Weatherford is 13-6 overall, 7-3 in conference and has won four of its last five games.
McLennan took the men’s game, 64-49.
The Highlanders (21-3, 8-1) are the top team in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
Dillion Bennett led WC with 19 points. The Coyotes are 12-10 overall and 2-6 in conference play.
Both WC teams return home to face Collin College Saturday. The women tip off at 2 p.m. and the men at 4 p.m.
