The Weatherford College men's basketball team upset No. 6 ranked Collin College Saturday night in Plano, 83-70.
The loss was the first of the year for Collin (15-1 overall, 1-1 conference).
WC jumped out to a 41-29 halftime lead. For the game, the Coyotes shot 50 percent from the field and 84.6 percent from the free-throw line in the win.
WC's Aaron Heft came off the bench to lead all scorers with 21 points. Yash Mattu added 19 and Matthew Okoye had 17. Weatherford improved to 10-6 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
The Lady Coyotes also defeated Collin, 90-76.
Jasmyne Robinson led all scorers with 27 points. Celise Bobbitt, Diamond Sweats and Shomyra Francis each added 15.
The Lady Coyotes improved to 8-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
