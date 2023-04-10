The Weatherford College baseball team completed a four-game sweep of North Central Texas College, winning both games of a doubleheader, 3-0 and 8-0 Friday at Roger Williams Ballpark.
With the victories, Jeff Lightfoot crossed the 800-win mark as a collegiate head coach. In 24-plus years, Lightfoot has amassed a 800-533-1 record.
In game one, Ryne Rodriguez pitched a complete game shutout, scattering four hits and no walks over seven innings while striking out eight.
WC scored one run each in the first, fourth and sixth innings for the game’s only offensive production.
The second game saw Eddie Calzoncit go 2-for-3 with one run. Chase Pendley and Robin Villeneuve turned in two RBI each.
Garrett McLaughlin earned the win, striking out eight and allowing just three hits, one walk and no runs over five innings.
The first-place Coyotes improved to 14-2 in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference and 31-7 overall. Temple and McLennan are tied for second place, four games behind WC. Temple comes to Williams Ballpark on Wednesday, April 12, for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.