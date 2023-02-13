The Intercollegiate Tennis Association has released its latest national rankings, and the Weatherford College women's team is ranked No. 15 in the Junior College Women's category.
Hillsborough Community College (Florida) had the No. 1 ranking. Other Texas schools included Tyler Junior College (No. 3) and Collin College (No. 8).
The ITA listed Weatherford as the No. 3 team in Region II.
For the complete rankings, go to https://www.wearecollegetennis.com/2023/02/07/juco-womens-collegiate-rankings-feb-7/.
