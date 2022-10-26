WC volleyball clinches conference title

The Weatherford College volleyball team clinched the 2022 Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference championship Tuesday with a sweep of Temple College at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center. WC won 26-24, 25-7 and 25-13.
Coach Kailee May said the inaugural team surprised everyone this year, including their coach.
“It’s pretty surreal, to be honest,” May said. “I knew we would be competitive and have a strong, smart, athletic team, but to come in and do as well as we have is surprising.”
With the win, WC improved to 19-7 overall and 11-2 in conference play with one regular season match remaining. WC holds the tiebreaker advantage over second-place Hill College (10-3).
Weatherford’s Dru Witherspoon led the way with 10 kills. Meagan Ledbetter had eight kills and seven digs. Isabela Moore, who was honored as the team’s lone sophomore before the match, added eight kills and eight digs.
Abby Folsom recorded 27 assists. Abby Benitez had 14 digs, and Taylor Borden had 12.
WC will travel to Cisco College Thursday for the last regular season match of the year. WC will be the No. 1 seed in the Region V North Tournament on Nov. 4-5 at North Central Texas College in Gainesville. The Coyotes will have a first-round bye and will face either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.