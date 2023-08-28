For the first time in school history, the Weatherford College volleyball team is nationally ranked.
The Coyotes are ranked No. 11 in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Week One Division One poll. Florida Southwestern State College is No. 1.
WC was 8-0 on the season after winning four matches over the weekend. The Coyotes have only lost one set so far this year
Weatherford has the ninth-best hitting percentage (.294), the 14th-highest service aces total (70) and the 14th-best assists total (335) in the country.
Other Texas teams in the rankings include Trinity Valley Community College at No. 3, Navarro College at No. 6, Odessa College at No. 8 and Blinn College at No. 9.
The Coyotes will play four matches in two days in an upcoming classic-style tournament at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center. On Friday, Sept. 8, they face Eastern Wyoming College at 11:15 a.m. and Navarro at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 9, they play Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) at 1:30 p.m. and Western Texas College at 6 p.m.
