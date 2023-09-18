Weatherford College volleyball turned in another sweep in conference play Saturday, defeating Southwestern Christian College 25-6, 25-10, 25-17 at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center.
Peighton Serda registered 14 kills and Dru Witherspoon had 10 in leading the Coyote offense. Lorena Gomez had 22 assists and seven digs, while Abby Folsom was credited with 15 assists and five digs.
WC, the No. 8 ranked team in the country, improved to 17-2 overall and 2-0 in conference. The Coyotes have won 21 straight sets.
Weatherford has three road matches before returning home on Saturday, Sept. 30, against Temple College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.