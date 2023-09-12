The Weatherford College volleyball team is now a top 10 program in the national rankings. The National Junior College Athletic Association released its latest Division I rankings Monday, placing the Coyotes at No. 8 in the country.
At 14-2 through Saturday, the Coyotes gained attention by sweeping Navarro College, the No. 2 team in the nation at the time, Friday at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center. WC faced four teams Friday and Saturday and did not give up a set.
WC ranks third in the country in assists per set (12.84), fifth in kills per set (13.54) and eighth in points per set (17.6). Weatherford’s Selanny Puente ranks third in the nation in hitting percentage (.413). Meagan Ledbetter is 13th in service aces per set (0.80).
Florida Southwestern State College is No. 1 in the latest rankings. Region V squads include New Mexico Junior College at No. 3, Odessa College at No. 4, WC at No. 8 and New Mexico Military Institute at No. 12. Weatherford is the only nationally-ranked team in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
After hosting Tyler Junior College Tuesday at 6 p.m., WC opens conference play Wednesday at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center against North Central Texas College at 6 p.m.
