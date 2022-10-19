In a critical match between the top two teams in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, Weatherford College prevailed at Hill College Tuesday in five sets.
Hill beat WC in the first set, 25-23. The Coyotes won the next two, 25-16 and 25-12. The Rebels bounced back with a 25-22 fourth-set victory, but WC finished off the match with a 15-12 win.
Meagan Ledbetter registered 13 kills and 16 digs for Weatherford. Isabela Moore also had a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs, as did Abby Folsom with 42 assists and 12 digs.
Taylor Borden turned in 20 digs. Brooke McHale added 10 digs.
With the victory, WC sits alone in first place with a 9-2 league record, 17-7 overall. Hill is 8-3 in conference, tied with North Central Texas College for second place.
There are only three matches left in the regular season for Weatherford: Thursday at Ranger College; Tuesday, Oct. 25, at home vs. Temple College; and Thursday, Oct. 27, at Cisco College. Tickets for the Oct. 25 match at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center are $5 for adults and free for senior citizens (65-plus), WC students and employees.
The Region V North Tournament will be Nov. 4-5 at NCTC in Gainesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.