The Weatherford College volleyball team swept North Central Texas College in the conference opener for both teams at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center Wednesday night. Weatherford won 25-16, 25-20, 25-16.
The win puts the No. 8 Coyotes at 16-2 overall.
WC put the first set away and NCTC tied things up 17-17 in the second set before the Coyotes pulled away. NCTC rallied in the third set, building an 11-5 lead, but Weatherford stormed back to win the set and match.
Peighton Serda registered nine kills for WC. Meagan Ledbetter had eight kills and 14 digs and Brooke McHale added eight kills and 15 digs. Lorena Gomez turned in 16 assists and eight digs.
Weatherford will host Southwestern Christian College Saturday at 1 p.m.
