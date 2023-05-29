Weatherford College’s Robin Villeneuve hit a walk-off home run to give the Coyotes a 10-9 victory over Delgado Community College in the first game of the NJCAA Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado Saturday.
The first-round win, the first JUCO World Series win in the Coyotes’ first appearance in program history, pits Weatherford, the No. 4 seed, against No. 1 seed College of Central Florida Monday night at 7 p.m.
WC (51-9) had built a 7-2 lead by the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday, but Delgado (45-12) scored seven runs over the next four innings to take a 9-7 lead in the top of the ninth.
In the bottom of the ninth, Jack Arthur homered to right center field on a two-run shot to tie the game, and Villeneuve added to his school-record home run total for the game winner.
Jack Clark started the tournament with some fireworks of his own, hitting the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning out of Sam Suplizio Field. Clark had two home runs and four RBI on the day.
Ryne Rodriguez scattered nine hits over six innings, allowing three earned runs and one walk while striking out five.
The Coyote bullpen had its issues, as four relievers gave up four earned runs over three innings. But Charlie Giese closed out the game for Weatherford earned the win with an inning and a third, allowing two hits, one run, no walks and a strikeout.
WC has won 19 games in a row. It was the first JUCO World Series game in the history of the program.
