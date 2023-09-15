Weatherford College fielded a women’s golf team for the first time in a Fort Worth area tournament Monday and Tuesday. WC competed in the Texas Intercollegiate Tournament at Hawks Creek Golf Club in Westworth Village Sept. 11-12.
The Coyotes were led by Catherine Haas-Black who shot a 248 total over three rounds (81-83-84). Grace Burland turned in a 260 (80-90-90).
WC finished eighth as a team. Host team Texas Wesleyan won the tournament.
Next, WC competes in the Waco River Classic at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course Sept. 18-19.
