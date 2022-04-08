For the first time in the school’s 20 year history, Weatherford Christian school has a class signing to play college sports.
Isabel McKamey is going on to continue her volleyball career at nearby University of Dallas. While attending WCS, McKamey racked up awards and accolades from her time on the court. She is a four time MVP, three time All-State, and was All-District all four years of her time with the Lions.
“I feel incredibly blessed, I feel like i have just been waiting for this,” McKamey said. “It has always been my dream to play in college. I feel like God gifted me the unique opportunity to do that and to build our school up.”
Head Baseball Coach Clegg Smith had the rare opportunity of having not one, but two of his boys sign to play in college, with a couple more following suit down the road.
“It is an awesome experience. I am proud of the kids,” Smith said. “It is a testament to them and the work they put in. We coach them hard and ask a lot of them, and they respond to every call.”
Jaxon Foland signed to play with Murray State College up in Oklahoma. During his time in the Lions baseball program, Foland earned First Team All-State twice as well as First team All-District twice, and earned Academic All-State honors.
“It feels great, it takes a lot of pressure and stress off the chest and now I can just go out and play,” Foland said. “To be a part of the first, that is just something special. Our class, they brought something special to the athletics.”
Foland’s teammate Logan Perkin has signed on to play for Wayland Baptist University down in Plainview.
“It is a sense of relief. It is special to know that the school has been in existence for 20 years and our class to be the first to go to the next level,” Perkin said. “I wouldn’t say [recruiting] was overwhelming. The coach made it super easy, Coach Clegg helped out a tremendous amount.”
Athletic Director and Boys Basketball Coach Kyle Fields not only got to celebrate a member of his team in Trajan Lewis, but he was also able to celebrate the other three as well.
“It is cool, it’s an opportunity to showcase and highlight what they did over their four years of high school,” Fields said. “I think it meant a lot to them and their parents and it was cool to be able to do this today.”
Lewis signed to play for Victoria College. He finishes his time with the Lions as a two-time First Team All-District member, and a one time Second Team All-State member as well as an All-State Honorable Mention and two time All-State Academic.
“It feels good. The last couple years with COVID, it has just been difficult to find a school that wants and fits me,” Lewis said. “It also feels good to be the first class to sign anywhere here, just setting that example for future generations to come.”
