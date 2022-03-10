FORT WORTH –Due to forecasted inclement weather, the schedule for the 6th Annual Drew Medford Memorial Tournament has been adjusted. With no games now being played on Friday, alterations to the Thursday and Saturday schedules were made to ensure each school plays a minimum of three games.
Games will be played Thursday and Saturday across seven area sites (Paschal, Arlington Heights, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield Summit, Aledo, Country Day and Trinity Valley).
This year’s record 24-team field includes: Aledo, All Saints, Arlington, Arlington Heights, Arlington Martin, Country Day, Covenant Christian, Duncanville, Fossil Ridge, L.D. Bell, Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield Summit, Mansfield Timberview, Midlothian, Nolan Catholic, Paschal, Plano East, South Grand Prairie, Temple, Trinity Valley, Waxahachie and Weatherford.
The DMMT features 24 top local high school baseball teams and, in continuing the tournament’s mission, one player from each team receives a college scholarship grant. In its first five years, the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament has awarded more than $120,000 for local baseball players through the generosity of its sponsors and community supporters. The 24 scholarships to be awarded in 2022 establishes a new record, surpassing the 20 issued each of the past two years.
Scholarship recipients are chosen by the coach of each participating team, and the player must embody the characteristics of the tournament’s namesake: drive to succeed, humility and empathy for others, and a leader on his baseball team.
The scholarships are awarded prior to the final game of the tournament between rivals Paschal and Arlington Heights. This year’s game between the Panthers and Yellow Jackets will take place at Paschal at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Drew Medford was a district MVP, all-state and honorable mention All-America baseball player for Paschal High School and signed to play baseball at TCU. He was killed in an automobile accident in August of 2016. His family and lifelong friends created the baseball tournament to honor his memory and create a legacy for other high school players.
In 2017, the inaugural Drew Medford Memorial Tournament was played. Since that original six-team tournament, the field expanded to 12 teams in 2018, 16 in 2019, 20 in 2020 and now 24 in 2022.
