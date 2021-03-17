Baseball is in season, but those big roundballers of yore are receiving love still.
Four Kangaroos basketball players received All-District honorable mention awards from the University Interscholastic League for their outstanding play this season.
Earning All-District were seniors Braden Carter, Beau Morrison and Tyson Smith and freshman Kane Chandler.
The Roos won a couple of district games for the first time in years under new Coach Jon Wagner and are looking strong for the future. And they did it while dealing with numerous COVID issues, including losing their head coach and first assistant coach for weeks while they battled illnesses.
By season’s end, the coaches had returned, and the boys were playing enthusiastic and skilled ball.
“This year's seniors have laid a solid foundation,” the coach said. “Also, we have a group of underclassmen that will continue to build on the foundation. Our basketball staff is excited to have a full offseason with our players. We will continue to add to that foundation to build an even stronger program for Weatherford High School.”
