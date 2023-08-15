From volunteering at the annual Peach Festival to performing at each of the Weatherford Kangaroos’ football games, partaking in various competitions and volunteering opportunities in between, the Weatherford High School Blue Belles are eager to build on a strong showing both in the community and on the competitive dance floor a season ago.
“We have higher expectations than most groups. We pay close attention to their grades because they have to be passing to be able to perform,” assistant director Kathryn Cody said. “Most of our students do Junior Belles in middle school, so we kind of build them up for Belles, which keeps them familiar with our expectations.”
Last year in a state-wide competition in Bryan, those high expectations were met as the Blue Belles placed first overall in both the officer and team categories in the mega-division as a 6A program. This year, the newly selected officers hope to maintain the same standard of excellence.
“It’s important being in leadership because, it’s new being in this captain position for me, and it’s something challenging for myself,” Blue Belles Captain Rory Boulden said. “I get to be a role model for other girls, which is a big part of my life – I want to be that person for everybody.”
Having strong leaders is necessary for the Blue Belles program on the dance floor, and in the community as well. The Belles perform at every single Roo football game – home and away – and also dance at pep rallies Fridays before home games. However, the Belles stay heavily involved with the community in between. Whether it is helping out at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo to ringing the bell at the local Salvation Army, the Blue Belles try to utilize everyone’s talents in the best possible way for its community.
“Whenever we decide that we want to help the community out – whether it’s performing for elementary students or helping out with the Peach Festival, it’s really about which Belles are good at certain roles,” Senior Social Officer Subhashree Pandey said. “The best thing about being a part of a big team is that each person brings a unique personality to each aspect. I enjoy helping out the community, and it’s nice to see the dancers interacting with those people. Whether people want to get into dancing or not, it’s really inspiring to see young ladies make a difference.”
Cody said the program selected its 12 new officers for the year after its annual February auditions, and the group is eager to get back to work this season. The Blue Belles will perform with an important male figure in their lives during the homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 15, and will end the season with their Spring Show from Friday, March 22-23, 2024. Boulden called the Spring Show the “most important performance” of the year.
