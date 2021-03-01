The boys and girls of summer have begun new seasons of baseball and softball, and Weatherford High School’s teams are wasting no time making statements.
The Kangaroos played two competitive, intense games to begin the year at Southwest Ford Classic in late February. They lost to Dallas Jesuit 5-1 but beat Midland Christian 4-3 in eight innings. In the first game, Landon Ellington pitched a strong stint, throwing 4-2/3 innings, striking out eight batters and giving up no earned runs. Hudson Stark pitched the remainder of the game, striking out a batter and relinquishing one earned run.
Ellington led the Roos at the plate with two hits, while Bruce Collingsworth scored the only run.
In the night cap, Kannon Kemp pitched seven innings for the win, striking out four batters and giving up three runs. Dayton Tockey came in and pitched a scoreless eighth inning to pick up the win. Tockey led the offense with two hits and three RBIs. Juan Mascorro tallied two hits and scored the game winning run in the eighth. Ryan Whisenhunt went one for one at the plate, walked once and was hit twice by pitches.
The Kangaroo opened the season with an 8-2 victory over the Saginaw Roughriders. Chase Akins pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits while striking out two to pick up the victory. It was a team effort at the plate with numerous Roos finding hits. Dawson Nelson scored two runs and two RBIs and made several nice plays at his shortstop position. The Kangaroos were rained out in the second game against Nacogdoches with a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Weatherford (3-1) plays Abilene Cooper at 12:45 p.m. Saturday and Keller Timber Creek at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The Lady Roos are enjoying are strong start, as well. They played three games over the weekend to complete their participation in the Mansfield Invitational, winning all three. They remain undefeated at 4-0-1.
In Friday’s game against Richland, Grace Thompson and Gabby Montanez each drove in two runs and scored one apiece, while Bella Garcia led the team with two hits. Garcia, Morgan Skold, Addie Tidwell and Mikayla DeMichele scored runs, and pitcher Lauren Belles nabbed the win.
In Saturday’s contests, the Lady Roos came back after being down 5-0, scoring six runs in their final at bat to beat Mansfield Lake Ridge 6-5. Skold, Tidwell, Hannah Reed, Kaylee Embrey and Landry Fonseca each recorded a hit. Freshman Gabby Montanez went the distance and picked up her first varsity victory.
In the final game of the weekend, the Lady Roos downed Irving Nimitz 9-5. Skold led with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, while Reed, Hanna Bartels, Tidwell, Garcia, Montanez, Peyton Contreras, Grace Thompson and Kaylee Embry each scored a run. Tidwell, Garcia, Thompson, Montanez, and Contreras also contributed base hits with Lauren Belles picking up her third win of the year.
The game ended on a spectacular double play with Bartels throwing out a runner at the plate from left field, and catcher Tidwell then throwing to Embry at third to tag out a runner trying to advance.
The Lady Roos play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Granbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.