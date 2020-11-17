team celebrate 2

The Lady Lions went farther in the playoffs than any other previous team in school history.

 Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

The Lady Lions’ sweet season came to a close at regionals this weekend after a loss to All Saints Lubbock. The game lasted a hard-fought three sets: 18-25, 17-25 and 20-25.

Weatherford Christian Head Coach Jessica Morgan said All Saints fielded a “very good” team, and the Lions had difficulty recovering from unforced errors. The coach expressed pride in her team's effort and said she looks forward to seeing how much better the Lady Lions will become in the near future.

Kylie Keis

Kylie Keis goes for a kill shot.

Weatherford Christian junior Isabel McKamey led the team with 10 kills and 17 digs against All Saints. Freshman Kylie Keis scooped nine digs, and sophomore Jenna Claire Feronti served four aces and added eight digs. 

champs

The Lions lost at regionals but won an area championship for the first time.

After winning a district championship early last week, the Lady Lions won the area championship for the first time since the school was founded in 2001 before finally falling to All Saints.

Isabel

Isabel McKamey led the Lions in kills and digs in the regional playoff game.

Morgan characterized the season as a “fun ride.”

“While we would have liked a different outcome, I am so proud of everything this team was able to accomplish,” she said. “We made WCS history.”

team yell

Most of the Lady Lions players will be returning next season.

She hopes to make more school history next year and beyond.

“This team is very young — only one senior — so I think the success we had has made them hungry for more,” she said.

team photo

The 2020-21 Lady Lions volleyball area champs.
team anthem

The national anthem.
Adi Jo-Lee

Adi Jo-Lee gives a teammate a helping hand.
Jenna serve

Sophomore Jenna Claire Feronti served four aces and added eight digs during the regional playoff game.
Charley Van Newkirk

Charley Van Newkirk is ready for action.
Shyann Maddox, center, and her teammates

Shyann Maddox, center, and her teammates holler support during introductions.
Ryan Lewis

Ryan Lewis works the net.
team celebrate

Successful season for the Lady Lions.
crowd

Fellow students supported the Lady Lions at games.
Lexi R

Lexi Rodriguez made her serves count this season.
Numero Uno

Numero Uno!
team hug

Coach Jessica Morgan gives her girls a pep talk during the area championship game.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you