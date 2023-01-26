The Weatherford Christian Lions football team had one player receive a district superlative, while seven received All-District honors.
Junior quarterback Hunter McCoy brought home the MVP award from the district as he had 1,631 yards passing with 16 touchdowns on 106 completions. He also ran for 1,420 yards and 24 touchdowns on 143 carries.
Seniors Brayden Bork, Bryson Ross, Gibson Cogdill and McCoy received First-Team recognition.
Bork finished the year with 43 tackles, six interceptions, 10 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for the Lions.
On offense this season, Bork ran for 1,474 yards with 19 touchdowns on 145 carries. He also had 43 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns.
Ross recorded five pancake blocks as an offensive lineman.
Cogdill recorded 11 touchbacks on 40 kickoffs as the kicker, and he landed inside the 20-yard line three times on 10 punts for the Lions.
McCoy recorded 38 tackles, seven interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles on defense.
Seniors lineman Boston Cox, linebacker Jace Robertson and junior Rand Green received Second-Team recognition for the Lions.
Cox had 59 tackles, three QB hurries and a forced fumble on defense. As an offensive lineman, he had eight pancake blocks.
Green had 25 receptions for 306 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 277 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries.
On defense, Green had 42 tackles, three interceptions, two tackles for loss and 10 pass breakups.
Robertson finished with 59 tackles, five QB hurries, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Ross and Cogdill also received Honorable Mention for the Lions.
Ross recorded 44 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Cogdill had 19 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
