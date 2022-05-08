Weatherford baseball just needed to win one more game against Eaton Saturday, following their 5-4 win Friday night to force a Game 3.
The Roos jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 2 after the second inning, but the Eagles woke up and tied the game following a sac fly and a two-run home run.
Eaton took a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning after an RBI single.
Following a lead off double, the Roos tied the game when pitcher Kannon Kemp hit a triple into right-field.
Weatherford left a lot of potential runs on base and in scoring position.
After the seventh inning ended with both teams still tied at 4-4, more baseball was needed.
North Eaton took the lead on an RBI single with two men on, but due to base running errors, that's all they could score.
That proved to be the winning run, as Weatherford couldn’t muster up a late inning rally which forced a winner-take-all situation to move on.
In Game 3 late Saturday afternoon, the Kangaroos got the scoring started after their runner was able to move from first to second on a ground out and then all the way home thanks to two straight wild pitches.
Unfortunately, the Eagles were ready this time and across the first three innings jumped out to a 5-1 lead with the next round in their sights.
Their two-out offense clicked when it was needed and built their lead.
When it mattered most, the Kangaroo offense woke up and fought to get back in the game. In the fifth inning, they cut the deficit in half as Kemp drove in two runs.
The Roos scored one more run to make it 5-4 following a pair of two out walks and an RBI single to get within one run.
The defense for the Roos did all they could to keep the Eagles offense quiet, holding them scoreless the last three innings.
“That was a great series,” Weatherford Head Coach Jason Lee said. “Both teams competed, we came up on the wrong end of the stick, but i am proud of our guys for competing and fighting back. Had a great year, they have nothing to hold their heads down for.”
Eaton swept the day by identical 5-4 scores and moves on to the next round and await the winner of the Midland/Eastwood match-up.
Weatherford concludes its season with a record of 22-7-2 and a district championship.
