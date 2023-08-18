With the start of the 2023 football season just around the corner, the Weatherford ISD Football Booster Club is aiming to provide as much support as possible for the Kangaroos. The booster club, which supplements the school’s athletic budget, spent almost $80,000 to provide different amenities, gear and nutrition for the Roo football programs on both the varsity and sub varsity levels.
“Our mission in a sense is to make sure they are taken care of, just making sure they have certain things available to them that the school itself isn’t able to provide on their own,” said Jackie Masque, Weatherford football booster club vice president. “They work around certain budgets where they are only allotted so much, but at the same time, there are a lot of things the community doesn’t realize how much we need their help in supporting the program. A lot of it goes into things like new uniforms, the guardian helmets and feeding them and the coaches.”
The transactions for this season include a new tunnel for the team to run out of, meals for each of the programs, more than $15,000 for scholarships, new jerseys and weather-specific gear, guardian caps to help prevent concussions during impact and locker decorations among other purchases.
More than what was purchased for the football program, Masque hopes that the community gets the opportunity to see what they are investing with an exciting slate of events that provide opportunities to interact with the players and coaches alike through fundraising and festivities alike.
Saturday’s events at Roo Stadium take place from 9 a.m. to noon and include a car show, activities for children, autographs from football players, a baby kangaroo encounter and opportunities to purchase food and other goods from local vendors.
The entry fee is $1 as are tickets for kids activities, and player posters cost $5 — all proceeds will go to the Weatherford High School football program. The action will capped off by the “Meet the Roos” event, which takes place at 8 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. “The big thing with Saturday is just getting the kids more involved with the community,” Masque said. “Whether it’s taking pictures with the players or just getting on the field and talking with them, Saturday is about taking all of that to a new level with Meet the Roos Night. The players will sign autographs and the senior players will have posters highlighting them.”
With kickoff less than a week away, Masque hopes the community can share the same sentiments she does about the 2023 season.
“The main key is the community seeing what they’ve worked so hard for,” Masque said. “The summer has been hot and brutal, so just having the chance to see how all the players across the program have gotten their bodies in shape – it gives everyone a chance to see why we are so excited about and ready for this season.”
