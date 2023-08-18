WEATHERFORD – The Class 6A Weatherford Kangaroos of Parker County hosted the Class 5A Cleburne Yellow Jackets of Johnson County in the teams’ final tune up before the regular season kicks off Friday night.
The Roos and Yellow Jackets scrimmaged each other Thursday night at Roo Stadium, where each team started off with 12 snaps per side before moving into two live quarters of play. In the end, Weatherford came out with a 21-7 advantage after moving the ball efficiently on offense and limiting Cleburne from the defensive side of the ball.
“With it being our second scrimmage, I expected us to be a little sharper, and we were,” Roos head coach Aubrey Sims said. “Our offensive line did a good job tonight, and I’m very proud of the progress those guys have made the last couple of weeks after cleaning some stuff up. I’m excited about where we are at and to go into our first game healthy. Just ready to see what happens.”
Senior signal caller C.J. Thornton was accurate with his passes throughout the two live quarters as he was able to fit the ball inside tight windows against speedy and aggressive secondary players from Cleburne. His command of the offense proved to be a difference maker in leading three Kangaroo scoring drives.
“It starts with the protection up front, and our O-line gave him the time that he needed,” Sims said. “I thought our receivers ran some sharp routes, and C.J. was on tonight. He’s a senior, we expect him to be able to make the throws he made tonight and I’m definitely happy with where he’s at.”
The Roos’ first drive resulted in a three-yard run by star senior running back Joseph Polk on fourth-and-goal with 6:06 left in the first quarter. Following a three-and-out forced by the Weatherford defense, junior Colton McClure found paydirt on a jet sweep from three yards out to extend the lead to 14-0 with 59 ticks left in the first quarter. Weatherford’s defense forced another stop to set up Thornton’s 17-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Xavier Holder on third-and-12.
For the Yellow Jackets, it was a step in the right direction in how they performed against a solid Weatherford team. Cleburne mounted a scoring drive, in the form of a 10-yard scoring strike from senior quarterback Luke Stewart, with 21 seconds to go before the scrimmage ended.
“I’m really proud of the way we finished the night with the touchdown drive, it was really key and came because our defense got a stop,” Cleburne head coach Jim Woodard said. “Once they got a stop, we had some momentum and got some swagger about us to help move the ball down the field. We still had two big mistakes we had to overcome in two snaps going over our quarterback’s head, which only happened once the entire fall camp compared to eight times tonight – driving me crazy. But, we had two great plays by sophomores down there in their first varsity experience.”
The Yellow Jackets were able to set up their scoring drive after forcing Weatherford to punt on its fourth and final series of the scrimmage. Cleburne forced Weatherford into some pressure by creating third-down situations, and finally breaking through late to set up the final scoring drive was a big win for Woodard’s team.
“Coach Sims does a fantastic job over here. They’re well coached and have fantastic schemes on offense and defense,” Woodard said. “They’ve got some dudes that can really go, and they are physical as heck. We had them at third down on the goal line all three times they scored, and we needed just one more play to get them off the field, but we got in the wrong coverage twice and just gave up some stupid touchdowns. We didn’t really scheme them that much since it was just a scrimmage, they gave us some wrinkles that we hadn’t practiced, but I feel really good going into a game and adjusting to that. Overall, the defense did a great job of flying around to the football.”
With all the positives for Weatherford, Sims emphasized the importance of cleaning up some areas within the special teams unit, but is confident they can fine-tune that area.
“Special teams is going to be huge, I’m a little worried about it, but we will see how things progress this next week,” Sims said. “That’s usually the last thing that comes together, and defensively I can tell we had several busts. We have a new defensive coordinator, so we have a lot of things with our terminology that we can get better at – that’s why it’s called practice.”
For a young Cleburne team, the experience was a difference maker for 13 brand new varsity players and the team’s overall confidence heading into the season with plenty of top-25 ranked teams on the schedule to start the year.
“We have seven new players on offense and six on defense, so it was about getting the nerves out and just playing football,” Woodard said. “It doesn’t matter who it is, we’re going to come out and give it everything we’ve got. It doesn’t matter how much bigger, faster or stronger our opponents are, we are going to line up and give it everything we’ve got.”
The Roos will open their season at 7 p.m. Friday at Keller Central while the Yellow Jackets kick off their 2023 campaign at 7 p.m. Friday against Houston Heights at Panther Stadium of Waco Midway ISD.
