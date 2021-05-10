New Athletic Director Aubrey Sims wasted no time making an impact on the department at Weatherford High. He has nabbed a winning head coach to lead the girls’ basketball program into the future.
Jeff Guice, who compiled a record of 390-102 during his tenure as head coach of the Mason Cowgirls, hopes to bring that winning touch to the Lady Roos.
“He is a very well-respected in the basketball community and a very successful girls’ basketball coach for a long time,” Sims said. “He is going to be a very good fit for where we are at in our program and taking us into the future.”
In addition to head basketball coach, he will serve as girls’ athletic coordinator. In that role, he’ll ensure the girls’ teams — softball, volleyball, basketball, track and others — are coordinated and running smoothly and report to Sims.
“You’ve got to have somebody over there in the middle of the girls’ program that knows its needs and concerns,” Sims said.
Former head coach and girls’ sports coordinator Darryn Searmire has “had some other opportunities come up,” Sims said.
Guice takes over a basketball team that has struggled to win games in recent years. This season, they finished in seventh place and failed to make the playoffs but played an exciting brand of high-energy basketball that was fun to watch.
Guice will try to channel that talent into the win column like he did at 2A Mason. Guice and his Cowgirls made trips to state tournament in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and the coach compiled an 79% winning percentage in 14 seasons.
He told the San Angelo Standard-Times he wanted to lead a 6A program and return to his hometown area of North Texas, who grew up near Wichita Falls. His wife, Kelly, is from the area, and the couple has two daughters enrolled at nearby Tarleton State.
In 26 years of coaching, Guice has roamed side court at Dublin, Munday, Baird, Bridgeport and Eula and won 640 games against 228 losses.
