Weatherford High School’s boys’ powerlifting team came away with a sixth-place finish at Saturday’s Region 6, D-I Meet at Keller Central High School, putting up 10 points as a group.

Everman took top honors at the meet, finishing first as a team with 35 points.

The Kangaroos’ individual results from regionals are:

• Korey Grant, second in the 114-pound weight class, squatting 345 pounds, bench pressing 205 pounds and deadlifting 360 pounds for a total weight of 910 pounds

• Timothy Hutton, fifth in the 132-pound weight class, squatting 400 pounds, bench pressing 230 pounds and deadlifting 395 pounds for a total weight of 1,025 pounds

• Christian Medina, sixth in the 198-pound weight class, squatting 485 pounds, bench pressing 335 pounds and deadlifting 505 pounds for a total weight of 1,325 pounds

• Riley Wrinkle, fourth in the 220-pound weight class, squatting 560 pounds, bench pressing 325 pounds and deadlifting 540 pounds for a total weight of 1,425 pounds

• Victor Davila, eighth in the 220-pound weight class, squatting 500 pounds, bench pressing 360 pounds and deadlifting 490 pounds for a total weight of 1,350 pounds

• Jayden Conner, fourth in the 242-pound weight class, squatting 630 pounds, bench pressing 340 pounds and deadlifting 530 pounds for a total weight of 1,500 pounds

 

Bearcats join Kangaroos

Aledo High School joined Weatherford in representing Parker County at the Region 6, D-I Meet last weekend, with a pair of Bearcat lifters joining the fray.

Aledo’s individual results from regionals are:

• Steven Burns, seventh in the 148-pound weight class, squatting 450 pounds, bench pressing 245 pounds and deadlifting 425 pounds for a total weight of 1,120 pounds

• Joe Rousseau, eighth in the 148-pound weight class, squatting 420 pounds, bench pressing 240 pounds and deadlifting 450 pounds for a total weight of 1,110 pounds

