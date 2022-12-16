WEATHERFORD - In the final game before district play starts, the Weatherford Roos boys basketball team welcomed in the Brewer Bears Friday.
The Roos could not overcome a slow start as the Bears defeated them 63-37.
"We didn't fight early in the game but managed to fight hard at the end," Weatherford Head Coach Jon Wagner said.
In the first quarter Friday night, Brewer set the tone early for the game as they overpowered the Roos, jumping out to a 17-4 lead and never looking back.
The Bears opened the game on a 14-2 run before Jaylin Smith ended the scoreless run for Weatherford.
Brewer managed to pick the Roos' pockets which led to most of their points on Friday.
Kane Chandler helped get the Roos within 10 points of the Bears in the opening quarter, but Brewer answered their shots and pulled away again.
Weatherford got two quick buckets at the end of the quarter to make it 22-12 heading into the second.
The Bears started to pull away even more in the second quarter as they outscored the Roos 17-6 as the game went to halftime.
Smith, Chandler, and Wyatt Boone got the first points for the Roos in the third quarter, but again, the Bears answered their shots and kept pulling away from Weatherford.
"Our boys didn't quit tonight," Wagner said. "They kept playing hard and made some shots late to get our offense going."
Smith was fouled toward the end of the third quarter as he managed to get a layup. He missed the free throw, but Isaiah King was there to catch the rebound and give it back to Smith, where he put the ball back into the hoop for two more points.
The final quarter was more on the defensive side, as neither team could make many shots. Both teams combined for 14 total points in the fourth.
Weatherford (6-7) travels to take on Crowley Tuesday.
