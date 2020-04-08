The Weatherford Lady Roo hoopsters are set to see another one of their own continue their playing career at the next level, as senior shooting guard Jaycee Brannon announced her verbal commitment with Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota this week.
Looking to pursue her passions for both nursing and basketball, Brannon said Presentation College presented a great opportunity to do exactly that.
“It’s pretty exciting, I searched a lot of colleges that would allow me to play basketball and do nursing at the same time, and I felt like Presentation was a good option for me because the nursing program works around basketball, so I wouldn’t have to give up one or the other,” Brannon said.
It is an opportunity Lady Roos’ Head Coach Darryn Shearmire said Brannon has worked diligently to realize, adding that he is equal parts proud of what she has accomplished with Weatherford as well as excited for the next step in her journey.
“She’s a kid that’s always worked hard and always had the goal to play in college,” Shearmire said.
“It just shows that if you work hard and pay your dues, good things happen. I told her I’d help her in any way I can, but she did most of the work, she’s a go-getter.
“I’m just happy for her.”
While current athletic program suspensions have taken an official signing party off the table, Brannon said her teammates and family plan on improvising to celebrate the moment.
“The situation is kind of weird, but I think we’re all going to get together for a Zoom call, the whole team can be there and watch me sign and my mom will probably put up some decorations,” Brannon said.
As for her time with the Lady Roos, Brannon said she is thankful for the experiences she got to share with her teammates and coaches as well as thankful for the lessons she learned along the way.
“I developed a lot of discipline and learned to better accept people,” Brannon said.
“I will cherish those memories, because most of the girls that were on my team I grew up with, so I played with them for multiple years.
“This is family.”
