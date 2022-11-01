HALTOM CITY — Weatherford and Southlake Carroll battled to a decisive fifth set.
The Lady Roos took an early two-set lead before Southlake Carroll rallied to win the last three sets and the Class 6A bi-district title Tuesday at T.G. Williams Coliseum. Weatherford Head Coach Karli Morrison credited the seniors for their efforts and looked to the future.
"We have a lot of work to do," Morrison said. "We are not satisfied with being just Co-District Champions. We have to get better, and that comes down to us. The seniors this year left this program better than where they found it. Moving forward for next year, other players will have to step up without the leadership of the current seniors."
Weatherford (34-10) looked to have the edge in the tough matchup after taking the first two sets.
Southlake (20-20) took a 4-1 lead in the opening set, but the Lady Roos stormed back to take the lead and a 25-19 win.
The second set started with Weatherford jumping to an early lead and the Lady Dragons later getting back within one point.
Every time the Lady Roos got a substantial lead, the Lady Dragons cut it to one, but Weatherford did not break as they kept increasing their advantage back to three.
Both teams showed heart in this set, but Weatherford came out on top with a 25-19 win as they looked to sweep.
A kill by Claire Connor highlighted the set two win for the Lady Roos.
Southlake Carroll took momentum in the third after jumping out to an early lead and holding on for a 25-23 set win.
Weatherford gained composure and its first lead since the second set in the fourth, but the Lady Dragons rallied to another 25-23 win to force the decisive set five.
Southlake Carroll took an early lead in the fifth on the way to a 15-8 win for the set and the match.
"Southlake played some good defense," Morrison said. "They did not let the ball fall without anyone going after it. We have to give a lot of credit to them, they kept the pressure on us, and I felt like we struggled in serve/ receive as a team tonight."
