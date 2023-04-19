WEATHERFORD – Coming off back-to-back wins against Boswell and Arlington Martin, the Weatherford Kangaroos baseball team continued its hot play with the Trinity Trojans in town. In this Tuesday-night district matchup, the Kangaroos turned a tight contest into a comfortable win, courtesy of a six-run sixth inning to emerge victorious by a final score of 8-2.
In the early going, Weatherford and Trinity were deadlocked at 1-1 after three innings. The score did not change until a balk by Trinity in the bottom of the fifth inning plated a Weatherford baserunner to give the home team a 2-1 advantage. In the following frame, Weatherford was able to break the game open, ignited by a hard-hit single up the middle from senior Omar Juarez.
“I think we had one out going into the inning and the top of our order was up,” Juarez said. “I went up to the plate and did my job – I feel like I was able to add a little spark in that at bat. Getting that hit up the middle I think was able to help and motivate the rest of the lineup.”
Kangaroos head coach Jason Lee attributed the team’s late explosion at the plate to the players’ ability to battle and fight in their at bats. He said that those factors assisted his pitchers in senior Roy Moon and junior Will Jordan.
Moon threw five innings with four strikeouts on the mound while Jordan threw the final two innings with two strikeouts. Both pitchers combined to surrender six hits and four walks to go with zero earned runs. With that, Lee knows the talent and depth he has on the mound was both key in this victory and a strength of his program overall.
“We definitely have a pretty good pitching staff,” Lee said. “I told the guys at the beginning of the year that I felt like this is one of the best pitching staffs we’ve ever had that I’ve coached. We’ve had some pretty good players that have played in the big leagues and stuff, so I’d say we’ve got six or seven guys that can go out on the mound and get outs for us in a district ball game. Roy (Moon) did a great job competing. He had some struggles where he had some guys on base and kind of made it exciting at times, but he definitely competed to get outs. Then, Will (Johnson) came in and shut the door throwing his fastball – it’s pretty much all he threw.”
Juarez and star senior Kannon Kemp led the charge offensively with three hits and one RBI apiece. The former scored three runs while the latter crossed home plate once.
The Kangaroos are riding a three-game winning streak and Juarez said belief is a strong factor for he and his team going forward.
“We just go out there and believe, and I believe we can compete,” Juarez said. “We just proved that we can compete with this team (Trinity) and hopefully we secure another dub Friday. Next week will be a tough one, we go up against Paschal who is pretty hot right now. If we keep believing, then I think we can keep winning.”
Weatherford plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity before one final regular-season series against Paschal next Tuesday and Friday night.
Lady Roos fall 12-2 in 6 innings to LD Bell on senior night
The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos softball team honored its seniors on the team’s final home game of the regular season Tuesday evening. When the senior night ceremonies were finished, however, the Lady Raiders avenged a 6-4 loss from earlier in the season by jumping ahead early and never looking back. In the end, Weatherford fell to LD Bell by a final score of 12-2 in six innings.
The visiting team posted five runs in the first inning to jump ahead early, but an RBI single from senior Hannah Bartels in the ensuing frame trimmed the deficit to 5-1. In the second inning, the Lady Raiders tagged Weatherford for three more runs to extend the lead to 8-1. The Lady Roos again responded with a run, courtesy of a bloop RBI single from senior Mykah Gallaher, but LD Bell strung together bigger scoring runs from the plate each time Weatherford responded.
“It makes it tough when before you even step to the plate, you’re down five-nothing,” Lady Roos head coach Jeff Lemons said. “You have to find something, and we answered with a run, but we just couldn’t stop them. They had hot bats, and we just couldn’t stop them from scoring. Had we stopped them from scoring, we might have had a chance. We put base runners on and we got snakebit a couple of times – we hit a line drive right at the pitcher that got us doubled off and didn’t score off some balls we hit in that last inning. If you don’t score, bad things are gonna happen.”
Regardless of the loss, Lemons spoke highly of each of his five senior players: Bartels, Lauren Belles, Landry Fonseca, Gallaher and Morgan Lemons, who were each recognized before the game along with team manager Rylie Sims.
The Lady Roos have one more scheduled contest Friday night at North Crowley. Coming into that matchup, the four playoff teams in Weatherford, LD Bell, Trinity and Boswell were already locked in as the playoff representatives of Class 6A, District 3 of Region I. Depending on Friday night’s outcomes, the teams could finish in a four-way tie with ensuing games to determine seeding, or Weatherford could play in against one of the three district foes with the second or third seed on the line.
