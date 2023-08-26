KELLER – The Weatherford Kangaroos football team opened up its season on the road at the Keller Central Chargers on a steamy Friday night. Although the home team was able to strike first with a field goal drive to take a 3-0 lead, the Roos did not blink and responded in a big way.
Weatherford mounted four touchdown drives while the Chargers managed one more field goal in the first half, and the Roos cruised through the next two quarters to the tune of a 44-19 win.
Although knowledge was slightly limited on their opponent heading into the matchup, Weatherford bounced back quickly as the offense was ignited.
“All we had on them was one scrimmage, so we didn’t know much about them,” Roos head coach Aubrey Sims said. “They did some things we didn’t anticipate, but I’m really proud of and happy with the kids making the adjustments and being coachable. They didn’t get rattled being down early, they kept their focus which shows a lot of maturity and leadership.”
Weatherford wideout Xavier Holder dazzled with a lightning performance in the first half. The senior burned the Charger secondary for three first-half touchdowns while senior quarterback C.J. Thornton also threw a 16-yard strike to Colton McClure before halftime.
Overall, the Roos had offensive contributions from 12 different players in amassing 480 total yards and 44 points. The offensive balance and variety in playmakers will be key for the Roos as they progress through their 2023 campaign.
“I think it’s key. When we call a concept, any number of kids can touch the ball,” Sims said. “We have enough weapons to where everyone is a threat. C.J. did a good job of spreading the ball around – it’s a good way to start the season.”
Sims said the team has a long way to go in some aspects of improvement, but was pleased with the execution of his special teams and offensive line, who excelled in both run blocking and pass protection throughout the night.
The performance of the offensive line allowed Thornton ample time to complete 15 of 22 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Thornton also ran the ball three times for 20 yards and a score while Holder had five receptions for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Joseph Polk led the team in rushing with 13 carries for 90 yards.
Weatherford (1-0) will host J.J. Pearce in its home opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday against J.J. Pearce, who is coming off a 35-32 win over Wylie.
