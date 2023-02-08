WEATHERFORD - With just two games left in the 2022-23 season, the Weatherford Roos took on Boswell Wednesday night.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, Boswell settled in and won 55-37 over an improving Roo basketball team.
"Our offensive looked a lot better tonight," Roo Head Coach Jon Wagner said. "We moved the ball better, got better back door looks that we hadn't gotten in the past. I think we got better with moving the ball, at least."
In the first quarter, Senior forward Jaylin Smith got the scoring started for the Roos as he got a contested layup to go in.
Junior guard Kane Chandler followed Smith with an open jumper to give Weatherford an early 4-0 lead over the Pioneers.
Boswell scored three straight points with a free throw and layup.
Smith scored again for the Roos with a free throw to extend the lead to 5-3. Boswell answered with a layup tying the game.
Junior forward Keats Bohannon broke the tie with a jumper in the lane for the Roos.
The Pioneers finished the first quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 15-8 lead into the second.
Chandler opened the quarter with a free throw before Boswell got a layup.
The Pioneers grew their lead to 22-11 before Weatherford went on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to five. Smith, Chandler and junior guard Ivan Kapka scored during the run for the Roos.
Boswell fought back fast, connecting with back-to-back threes to get the lead back to 11 points.
Junior guard Wyatt Boone ended the half with an open layup, and the Roos went into halftime trailing 28-19.
"We moved the ball better offensively tonight," Wagner said. "We just need to keep working on defense and try to make it work. The kids played hard and tried to do everything we asked them to do."
Smith began the half for Weatherford by hitting a contested layup and making the free throw for the three-point play.
Boswell answered with a layup. On the next Pioneer possession, Boone swatted the ball away, giving way for Kapka to get a wide-open three to get the score to 30-25.
Boswell outscored the Roos 9-2 to end the third, with Boone connecting on two free throws for Weatherford.
Smith opened the fourth quarter by scoring on a layup as he cut through the lane and the defense.
Chandler led the way in the fourth quarter as he scored four points, hitting a jumper early in the quarter and scoring on a twisting jumper in the lane halfway through.
Bohannon and senior guard Darian Gayfield also scored in the quarter for the Roos.
Weatherford (9-20) travels to take on the Trinity Trojans Friday before returning home to play Paschal for the last game of the season Feb. 14.
