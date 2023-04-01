The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos softball team gave their fans plenty to cheer about in a 15-0 blowout victory over North Crowley in three innings.
Weatherford lit up the scoreboard early and often, scoring 12 runs in the first two innings, highlighted by a nine-run barrage in the second inning. The Lady Roos worked hard to get to this point, where destiny is in their hands in deciding the fate of the district.
“Our non-district record wasn’t spectacular by any means, but we played a tough schedule by design to prepare us for district,” Lady Roo head softball coach Jeff Lemons said. “A lot of times we played very well but just didn’t get wins, but it gave us an idea of the kind of competition we would face. And now, we are undefeated in district, so I guess it worked.”
Furthermore, Lemons attributed his team’s bond as a factor to success. He said the Lady Roos spent a great deal of time together during the off-season to build team chemistry to where it is now.
The Lady Roos look to remain undefeated in district play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at rival Boswell.
Kemp leads Weatherford past Bell 4-2 to complete series sweep
Weatherford Kangaroos standout pitcher Kannon Kemp made his presence known both at the plate and on the mound to guide his team past a stingy LD Bell squad 4-2 Friday.
With dozens of scouts in attendance and a plethora of young fans watching closely on youth night, Kemp delivered with a gem on the mound and was also able to deliver at the plate with a solo homer to left in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“You know they’re there, but at the same time you’ve got to block it out,” Kemp said of the scouts in attendance. “What helped me was just focusing on myself and the catcher.”
With the score tied at 2-all and the bases loaded for Weatherford in the bottom of the fifth, Ryan Purdue stepped to the plate and delivered a big hit in the gap to drive in two runs to take a 4-2 lead. However, he was tagged out attempting to stretch to second on the play, but plated the two runs needed for the lead that the Roos would not relinquish the rest of the way.
“The kids keep fighting, they have great attitudes and we feel like we should win when we take the field,” Kangaroos head baseball coach Jason Lee said. “Omar (Juarez) got us going with the solo home run and then Kannon went back-to-back to pull us even, and I think that gave us a jolt to finish the game strong.”
Kemp pitched the entire game and delivered a strong performance in the last two innings, retiring six of the final seven batters he faced. The star pitcher dazzled from the mound, but the Weatherford defense behind him was just as strong, playing clean baseball to secure the final six outs, which proved to be a huge difference maker.
“Without their help I couldn’t do my job, so it makes it a lot easier,” Kemp said of his defense.
Lee said his team practices defensive principles every single day and has preached the importance of playing good defense to his team since they have strong pitching to back it up.
Weatherford will take the field again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against North Crowley.
