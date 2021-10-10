Weatherford tennis
Weatherford varsity tennis will enter the postseason foray with a match in Keller Tuesday.

The Roos closed out the regular season last week at Chisholm Trail, narrowly falling 10-9.

Weatherford led 4-3 after the doubles portion, and saw six out of its 12 singles matches go into a third set tie-breaker, winning four of them.

Trevor Craft, Marissa Bosco, Emma Melvin and Perla Suazo all found themselves down but battled to win in a third set tiebreak. Cameron McClelland and Michael Taylor played and fought hard, but lost in their tiebreaks.

The second half of the singles portions saw the Roos up 8-6 and needing two wins. Austin Markwardt made short work of his opponent, winning 6-0, 6-0 and giving the Roos a much needed ninth victory.

The night ended with a gritty fight by Hailey Toten, who battled back from losing a first set to force a third set tie break. 

Tuesday's playoff match begins at 2 p.m.

