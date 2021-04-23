The Kangaroos wrestled well at last week's regional tournament, with two boys and two girls advancing to this weekend's UIL state tournament.
Kaylyn Green captured the regional championship title. Layla Frances won third. Both qualified for the trip to state.
Kadee Kelley’s fourth-place finish earned her a position as an alternate. Bridget Halstrom finished sixth, and the girls' team took third place.
Mason Woodward nabbed second place at regionals for the boys and will compete at the state tourney. Accompanying him is Jesse McCaslin, who took third place at regionals.
Malaki DeLeon earned alternate status by finishing in fourth. Josh Gilliam earned fifth place, and Gary O’Bannon took sixth. The boys finished fifth as a team.
The four wrestlers will compete at the UIL state tournament on Saturday in Cypress.
