Weatherford High School's boys and girls wrestling teams competed in their first event of the year on Tuesday, and both squads came out undefeated.
The girls took on Benbrook and won the dual meet 42-18. Ashton Ganus, Kadee Kelley, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Isabella Johns, Bella Dillard and Kaylynn Green won their matches to start their seasons at 1-0.
The boys team competed against Irving Nimitz and Benbrook and won both duals. The Kangaroos beat Irving Nimitz 48-24 and topped Benbrook 55-10. Mason Woodward, Ben Williams, Josh Gilliam, Gary O'Bannon, Braden Williams, Jesse McCaslin, Jose Rodriguez and Jesse McCaslin won both of their matches to start the year at 2-0.
Both squads will travel to Timber Creek High School on Saturday to compete in another event.
