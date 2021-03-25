The Weatherford boys met with Lewisville for a dual meet on Tuesday at the Ninth Grade Center, and Roos wrestler ruled by a convincing score of 59-15.
“We wrestled well,” said Head Coach John Mance. “We’re finally getting into the swing of the season. Physically, we didn’t see any conditioning issues. Overall, I’m pleased with how we performed.”
Several Roo boys remain undefeated so far this season, including Mason Woodward, who pinned his opponent in quick fashion on Tuesday. Woodward has pinned every opponent this season, and, two weeks ago, he earned his 100th career pin.
Woodward is considered a strong candidate to win a state title next month. In previous visits to the state tournament, Woodward took fourth place as a freshman, second place as a sophomore and was injured during the state tournament as a junior and couldn’t finish. He hopes to nab the title as a senior.
“He is a super good kid, a Top 10 kid in the country,” Mance said. “He always does well. He could easily win state.”
The coach singled out Nikolai Thielpape for his strong performance, as well, but said the team as a whole wrestled with skill and passion.
District matches begin at home on April 8 for the boys and April 9 for the Lady Roos, who will be defending their district title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.