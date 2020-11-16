Weatherford High School senior Landon Ellington, shown flanked by his parents, Jack and Angela Ellington, signed a letter of intent to play college baseball with TCU. Ellington is a right-handed pitcher.
Ina Jo Lee of Perrin, Texas peacefully passed from this world to live in the loving arms of her Savior on the morning of November 10, 2020. Ina Jo was born the fifth of six children to, Marvin and Exa Grimes on the 20th of February 1930 at Oliver Loving's ranch house in Palo Pinto County. Sh…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.