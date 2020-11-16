Landon Ellington

Landon Ellington, center, signed a letter of intent to play baseball at TCU next year. Ellington is a right-handed pitcher for the Weatherford Kangaroos baseball team.

 Courtesy of Weatherford High School

Weatherford High School senior Landon Ellington, shown flanked by his parents, Jack and Angela Ellington, signed a letter of intent to play college baseball with TCU. Ellington is a right-handed pitcher.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you