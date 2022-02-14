WHS baseball hosts long ball contest

The Weatherford High School baseball team hosted its annual Long Ball Contest on Saturday, signaling the beginning of the 2022 baseball season.
"Long ball is a fundraiser for the baseball booster club and it works much like a home run derby," said Zane Kemp, president of the WHS Baseball Booster Club. "Each player hits balls pitched by Head Baseball Coach Jason Lee as far as he can and the distance of each is measured with a laser range finder. Winners are announced for each class as well as an overall winner."
For the first time in program history, there was a tie for the longest ball, with junior Carter Norris and senior Chase Akins both hitting 350-foot home runs. Norris won a two-swing playoff and was declared the contest's overall winner.
The sophomore class winner was C.J. Thornton with a 324-foot hit. The freshman winner was Landon Boone who hit a 318-foot line drive.
The varsity WHS baseball season begins when it hosts the Southwest Ford Classic at field at WHS from Thursday, Feb. 24 to Saturday, Feb. 26. Game times are as follows: Feb. 24, 11 a.m. vs. Mansfield Legacy, 7:15 pm vs. Saginaw; Feb. 25, 11 a.m. vs. North Forney, 7:15 p.m. vs. Nacogdoches; Feb. 26, 10 a.m. vs. Smithson Valley, 6:15 p.m. vs. Dallas Jesuit.
"We're excited to get the season started," Lee said. "We return some talented players and look forward to seeing what they can do against a challenging schedule. Also, during scrimmage and tournament season, players that are pushing for playing time or a starting role will get a chance to show us what they can do as we solidify our roster going into the district schedule."
