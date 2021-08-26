Just a few weeks into the season, Weatherford Lady Roo libero Keegan O'Connor is already on a tear.
The senior, who last year was named Defensive Player of the Year in Weatherford's district, hasn't lost any momentum.
This week, she broke the previous school record held by Carissa Barnes for career digs. The new record is now 1,334 digs (and counting).
O'Connor will get another opportunity to add to her total when the Lady Roos host Aledo Tuesday night at 5 p.m.
