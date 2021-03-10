The Weatherford Kangaroo Powerlifting team won the regional championship this past weekend.
Daniel Seals and Jayden Conner
Jeremiah and Riley Wrinkle were named individual regional champions, lifting 1,290 lbs. and 1,570 lbs., respectively. Both will qualify for the state meet.
Daniel Seals and Jayden Conner both placed second, and will also advance to state.
Others who placed included: Brayden Ragle (fifth place), Lane Malone (fifth place), Karson Daniel (fifth place), Christian Medina (fourth place) and Gabriel Marquez (fourth place).
The state qualifiers will compete later on this month in Abilene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.